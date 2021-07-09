Covid-19: In Mumbai, no vaccination on Saturday too due to dose shortage

On Friday, too, the drive remained suspended in BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres in the metropolis due paucity of doses.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Saturday due to a shortage of doses and no inoculation will take place on Sunday on account of weekly off of staffers, the BMC said on Friday.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement, the inoculation drive will remain suspended on Saturday due to a shortage of vaccines, while it will be closed on Sunday because of weekly off.

In the statement, the civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

“The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the stock of vaccines received,” it said.

The municipal body had suspended inoculation in BMC and government-run centres on July 1, too, due to unavailability of vaccine doses.

According to the BMC, a total of 59,29,190 citizens have been inoculated against coronavirus in the metropolis till Wednesday (July 7). Of these, 12,47,410 beneficiaries have received their second dose as well.

Presently, Mumbai has 401 active COVID-19 vaccination centres – 283 of the BMC, 20 of the state government and 98 private facilities.