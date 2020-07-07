COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Only one new coronavirus case found in Mumbai’s Dharavi area

Published: July 7, 2020 8:04 PM

The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago.

Health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at Dharavi, Mumbai. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Dharavi, known as Asia’s largest slum, reported only one new coronavirus patient on Tuesday
which took the case tally in the densely populated area in the heart of Mumbai to 2,335, an official stated.

The last time Dharavi had recorded a single new coronavirus case was on April 5, three months ago. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, did not share any latest information about COVID-19 deaths in the area.

The BMC official said that Dharavi has only 352 active COVID-19 cases as 1,735 patients have been discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

The first coronavirus case was found in Dharavi on April 1, 20 days after the first case was found in Mumbai.

Some 6.5 lakh people are estimated to live in Dharavi which is spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

