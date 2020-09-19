COVID-19 in Karnataka: Total recoveries breach 4-lakh mark; 8,364 new cases

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of COVID-19 positive cases, with a total of 1,91,438 infections, followed by Mysuru 29,303 and Ballari 28,785.

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Karnataka so far crossed the 4 lakh mark on Saturday, as the state reported 8,364 new cases of coronavirus and 114 related fatalities, the health department said.

The total number of infections in the state on Saturday stood at 5.11 lakh cases and the toll was at 7,922.

The day also saw the number of recoveries outnumbering new infections, with 10,815 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 8,364 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 3,733 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 19 evening, cumulatively 5.11 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,922 deaths and 4,04,841 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 98,564 active cases, 97,742 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 822 are in ICU.

Out of total 114 deaths reported on Saturday, 33 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru 12, Ballari, Chamarajanagara and Koppal 7, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada 6, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan 5, Tumakuru 4 and others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 3,733, Mysuru 626, Dakshina Kannada 432, Gadag 391, Ballari 300, Dharwad 264, Udupi 215, followed by others.

A total of 41.79 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 63,784 were tested on Saturday alone. Among the samples tested today 28,822 were rapid antigen tests.