COVID-19 in India: New cases fall below 10,000 for second time in February

February 9, 2021 11:01 AM

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month taking India's tally of cases to 1,08,47,304, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

covid 19 cases in indiaThe COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. (Photo source: ANI)

A total of 9,110 new infections were reported in  a span of 24 hours,while the death toll increased to 1,55,158 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,48,521 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.25 per cent,while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,43,625 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,?30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,?90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the?one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested up to February 8 with 6,87,138?samples being tested on Monday.

