COVID-19 in India LIVE Updates: India sees drop in fresh Covid cases, death toll; 112.0 cr vaccine doses administered so far

Coronavirus, COVID-19 cases in India LIVE: In a relief, India reported 11,271 fresh covid cases and 285 deaths today, recording a decline from Saturday’s tally. As per the data shared by the government, the active caseload stands at 1,35,918.

Maharashtra’s health department on Saturday recorded 999 new Covid cases and 49 fatalities, taking the total of infections to 66,23,344 and death toll to 1,40,565. Delhi on the other hand recorded 56 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 pct, as per the data shared by the city health department. Odisha logged 247 new cases on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 10,45,209. The number of fresh infections in Andhra Pradesh was reported to be 156. Mizoram on the other hand recorded an uptick on Saturday with 669 fresh cases, 38 more than the previous day. However, an official had stated that an expert committee on COVID-19 management has said that the “all-mask campaign” which was launched on Oct 11, has yielded positive results in Mizoram, with people making necessary precautions to avoid transmission of the virus.

With fresh number of cases being recorded on daily basis across the nation, people can still be seen violating the covid rules and regulations which have been introduced by the government for public health and safety. According to the data shared by the Delhi Police on Saturday, over 3.16 lakh challans were issued between April 19 and November 12 for violating Covid norms.

On an International level, people gathered in north of Amsterdam to protest new lockdown restrictions forcing bars and restaurants to close at 8 pm. The restrictions were imposed due to rising number of infections. According to news agency AP, Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said that the partial lockdown would continue for at least three weeks. Things are not looking great in Russia too as a new record high of daily deaths from Covid-19 was reported on November 13.