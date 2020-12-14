COVID-19 in India: Daily new infections dip below 30,000 again this month

There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India’s virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
