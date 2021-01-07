Covid-19 in India: Big positive trends in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune; Kerala causes worry

India has reported 20,346 Coronavirus cases and 222 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. (Reuters image)

Covid-19 cases in India: As India’s daily Covid-19 cases count hovers around 20,000, people in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune breathed a sigh of relief because these cities have been reporting significantly less number of Coronavirus cases for the past few days. While all areas, which were once categorized as Covid hotspots, are showing positive trends, Kerala is still registering a higher number of Covid cases. The Covid situation in Kerala along with the increasing number of new UK variant of Coronavirus cases are still worrying factors in India.

Covid cases in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune

The national capital Delhi has been reporting less than 500 new Coronavirus cases on a daily basis. Delhi, which had recorded the highest single-day coronavirus cases for any city in India in November, has now less than 5,000 active Covid cases. In a piece of good news, at present Delhi does not even feature in the top 10 cities with the highest number of Coronavirus cases.

Like Delhi, Mumbai has also been reporting daily Covid numbers in a range of 400 to 500. Chennai has been the best with an average daily count at well below 300. Bengaluru became a Covid hotspot in September and October. However, for more than a week now, the Karnataka capital has been reporting daily Coronavirus cases between 300 and 400.

Maharashtra’s Pune, which once reported close to 6,000 Covid cases per day is reporting around 500 cases every day at present. In fact, throughout December, Pune’s average daily count of Covid cases remained below 600.

Kerala Covid cases

Kerala has over 60,000 active Covid cases which are the highest in India right now. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state accounts for 25 per cent of India’s active Covid caseload. A total of six Kerala cities are in the list of top 10 cities with the maximum number of active Covid cases. These cities are Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.

Covid-19 cases in India

India has reported 20,346 Coronavirus cases and 222 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the country stood at 2,28,083. As many as 1,00,16,859 Covid patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far. The total death toll is 1,50,336.