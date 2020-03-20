Covid-19 in India: ‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive, 10 days after screening at Airport!

She also urged her followers to practice self-isolation and get tested if anyone felt the signs of the deadly disease. (Instagram image)

Covid-19 in India Update: Famous ‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. This is for the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has been diagnosed with the virus. According to media reports, the 41-year-old singer was admitted to a city hospital in Lucknow after she showed symptoms of flu. The Bollywood celebrity had recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK).

On her Instagram post, the singer added that she with her family is in quarantine now and are following the advice of the medical practitioners for the next steps.

Kapoor said she was scanned at the airport 10 days ago as per normal procedure but the Covid-19 signs have developed since last four days. She also urged her followers to practice self-isolation and get tested if anyone felt the signs of the deadly disease.

The total number of active coronavirus cases have risen to 195 across the country. The data also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Karnataka. The disease has killed nearly 10,000 people globally so far.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that in major cities of the state such as Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, the workplaces will remain shut till March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has decided to create a state emergency relief fund. The fund will be collected from those who wish to donate. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens to stay indoors as much as possible. He also asked the people to observe ‘Janta curfew’ on Sunday.

On the other hand, noted devotional singer Anup Jalota has tested negative for the coronavirus. The 66-year-old singer was kept in isolation as a preventive measure after he returned to India from Europe.