COVID-19 in India: 72,049 new cases take coronavirus tally to 67,57,131

October 7, 2020 10:49 AM

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 67,57,131, while the death toll climbed to 1,04,555 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 986 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.55 per cent. (Representational image: IE)

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 67.57 lakh with 72,049 new cases in a day, while 57,44,693 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 85.02 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.55 per cent. There are 907883 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 13.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,22,71,654 samples have been tested up to October 6 with 11,99,857 samples being tested on Tuesday.

