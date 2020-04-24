  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 in Gujarat: Woman ACP tests coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad

By: |
Published: April 24, 2020 8:29:30 PM

COVID-19: Moreover, around 200 police personnel were also put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

 

So far, 46 police personnel in the city have tested positive for the infection.

A woman Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) attached to the Ahmedabad city crime branch has tested  coronavirus positive, an official said on Friday. So far, 46 police personnel in the city have tested positive for the infection, the official said. Moreover, around 200 police personnel were also put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Related News

“Before the woman ACP, a police inspector attached to Khadia police station in the walled (old) city area of
Ahmedabad tested positive,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Control Room, Vijay Patel, said. “The woman ACP, who heads the Mahila Police Station under the city crime branch has been admitted to SVP Hospital after she tested positive today. So far, 46 police personnel of the city were found to have been infected. Eleven of them have recovered and got discharge,” he added.

Patel said that the woman ACP might have contracted the infection during her duty inside the walled city, which
has recorded several positive case, due to which the areas has been was put under curfew for around two weeks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 in Gujarat Woman ACP tests coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zone of comfort: Three Maharashtra districts keep coronavirus at bay
2Can plasma therapy cure Coronavirus in India? Delhi sees hope, starts trials
3India may see second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in monsoon, say scientists