Covid-19 in Delhi: Ratio of serious cases to total infected still high

The number of those severely infected by Covid-19 in Delhi, as a share of active infections, remains elevated. Even if fewer patients require ventilators and ICUs than they did a few weeks ago, those infected with serious conditions, as a proportion of active cases, has risen over the last two weeks.

On Sunday, for instance, data showed 7.6% were admitted in ICUs while 5.2% needed ventilators. The situation had been less worrying a fortnight ago as only 5.6% of the 40,212 infected cases required an ICU bed while only 3.2% needed ventilators; while 2,252 infected persons required ICU beds, 1,276 needed a ventilator.

Even about a month back on November 6, the situation was far better with only 4.3% of the infected were admitted to ICUs and just 2.6% were using ventilators. Indeed, in mid-September too there was not too much reason to be concerned; only 4.3% of the patients were in ICUs and about 2.7% were using a ventilator.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 1,935 fresh cases and 3,191 recoveries with the number of active infections in the city falling to 17,373.

The number of active infections has been falling, but given how the condition of many remains serious, the city’s health infrastructure has been tested. Even a month ago, the availability of hospital beds was proving difficult with the number of active infections in the capital touching 44,456.