COVID-19 in Delhi: Pizza delivery man tests positive; 72 quarantined

Coronavirus Outbreak: Pizza delivery man tests positive for COVID-19! Days after people in Delhi have been under lockdown, a pizza delivery man has come out as a positive case for the novel Coronavirus. Therefore, 72 people, who he had come in contact with, or delivered to have been put under quarantine, the IE reported. According to the report, these people are residents of Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar in South Delhi. All the 72 people have not been tested as of now. However, they have been asked to stay under home quarantine and will be tested later if they develop symptoms, District Magistrate (South Delhi) B M Mishra told the IE.

More details of the pizza delivery man as well as the people he had come in contact with has not been shared by the district officials. The report citing some sources said that the man identified was on delivering duty until the last week of March. He was later tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, last week.The report said that the man had gone to a hospital a few days ago and is likely to have the infectious disease contracted from there. Moreover, booth-level teams are trying to look deep into it and check if there are anymore people he had come in contact with, other than the 72 identified in Delhi, the report said.

It is to note that under the nation-wide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister, home delivery of food and groceries is allowed in many places. Home-delivery is the only option for the areas that come in the containment zone. However, these areas have stricter norms for lockdown and deliveries as people are not even allowed to step out of their houses. Basic essentials and groceries are delivered to people’s doorsteps.

Meanwhile in Delhi, there are 1,578 confirmed cases with 1,505 cases currently active. While 41 people have recovered from the deadly viral infection, 32 people succumbed their lives to it. Delhi is on the second rung in India to have maximum cases of Coronavirus after Maharashtra who currently has 2,916 cases, the government’s COVID-19 Tracker data revealed.