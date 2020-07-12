COVID-19 in Delhi: LNJP hospital likely to start coronavirus plasma therapy soon

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. (Courtesy: Reuters photo)

The Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital is likely to start plasma therapy for coronavirus patients after another state-run GTB Hospital also set the ball rolling to conduct the procedure at the facility, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday visited the facility to review the preparedness and also held a meeting with doctors.

He directed them to ensure that patients coming for plasma donation were made to feel “secure” and “safe”, and there should be confidence instilled in them about the process.

“Visited LNJP Hospital and met the team to thank for their untiring efforts. Delhi has seen a reassuring decrease in number of new cases in past few weeks. Credit goes to the #CoronaWarriors, doctors & medical teams all over Delhi! #DelhiFightsCorona,” Sisodia tweeted.

According to a top official of the hospital, the authorities have procured a machine needed to do the therapy and installed it.

He said the machine would be sterilised and the process was likely to start in the next two-three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to announce the start of the procedure in the hospital.

The hospital already has the ICMR approval to conduct plasma therapy on 200 patients.

Recently, the Delhi government opened the country’s first “plasma bank” at state-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Science.