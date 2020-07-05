COVID-19 in Delhi: Less patients now require hospitalisation, more recovering at home, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also thanked the central government for a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital prepared by the DRDO. (File image)

Lesser number of COVID-19 patients are now requiring hospitalisation in Delhi and more number of them are recovering in home isolation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The number of ICU beds has tripled in the three largest state-run hospitals in Delhi and this is expected to reduce fatality, the Delhi government said in a statement. “The number of patients in hospital has gone down and currently 9,900 COVID beds are vacant,” Kejriwal said.

“Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2,300 new patients daily last week, no. of patients in hospitals has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300. Today, 9,900 corona beds are free,” the chief minister tweeted.

Kejriwal also thanked the central government for a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital prepared by the DRDO.

“The DRDO corona hospital of 1000 beds is ready. Thanks to the Central government on the behalf of Delhi people. It has 250 ICU beds that are much needed in Delhi,” he said in another tweet.

The government statement said due to sustained push by the chief minister and daily supervision of the health minister, the number of ICU beds has increased three fold from 60 to 180 at LNJP, from 45 to 120 at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and from 31 to 66 at the GTB hospital.

“With an increase in the ICU beds, the fatality rate in Delhi is expected to further reduce due to enhanced capacity to take care of critical patients. Over the last few weeks, the daily number of fatalities due to COVID-19 has gone down substantially from over 120 a day to 55 on July 4,” it said.

Delhi has reported around 97000 cases so far and of them, 68,256 patients have recovered. The recovery rate of Delhi crossed 70 per cent on July 4, and the number of hospitalised patients has gone down from 6,200 to 5,300, the city government said.

The number of vacant COVID beds is around 9,900, which is nearly 65 per cent of the total bed capacity in COVID hospitals, it added.