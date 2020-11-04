COVID-19 in Delhi: Highest single-day spike for any city; hospitals struggle to meet demand for beds

Delhi has been witnessing an exponential spike in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. (PTI Photo)

Delhi has been witnessing an exponential spike in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. As the cold wave grapples the city, on Tuesday, the total number of cases shot to 6,725, the highest single-day rise in any city since the first Coronavirus case was registered in the country reported IE. The total number of cases in the national capital has now exceeded 4 lakhs. The city now has 36, 375 active cases.

Private hospitals in Delhi are experiencing a high demand for Covid beds again. Reports say 44% of the total 15, 781 total beds earmarked for coronavirus treatment is currently occupied. The capital city has consistently been recording more than 5000 cases daily last week. The demand shot in the last 10 days with 30-seater small nursing homes all running full.

Dr D S Rana, board chairman, Sir Ganga Ram hospital told IE that patients from neighbouring states are seeking admission at the hospital making people of Delhi face problem in finding beds. Only 22 out of 162 beds at Sir Ganga Ram hospital is now available, while just three are vacant at Sir Ganga Ram City hospital. Max Hospital, Saket can only accommodate 19 more patients.

Blaming the festive season for the rise in cases, Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Apollo Hospitals said that the hospital is running short of both ICU and non-ICU covid beds. He also mentioned that the changed behaviour of the general public towards the disease has been the main reason for the spike in numbers.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan talking about government-run Covid-19 treatment facilities in a press conference said that a daily review of the beds in done in AIIMS, GTB, Lok Nayak, Safdurjung hospitals and the availability of beds is transparent and out on the public domain. He also mentioned that the centre is in a position to provide more ventilators if the need be so.

Delhi now has 3,416 containment zones. The authorities, meanwhile, are mulling to collect test samples from people when at markets or restaurants by setting up kiosks and strengthen the surveillance strategy in the city, reported PTI. The National Centre for Disease Control has the health authorities to be prepared to record about 15,000 fresh cases every day taking into account the festive gatherings.