Covid-19 in Delhi: Govt releases sero survey results; Check the key findings

The sero survey finds that a significant proportion of the population in Delhi is still vulnerable to COVID-19.

Sero Survey in Delhi: The government has finally released the results of sero-prevalence study in Delhi on Tuesday, almost 10 days after finishing the study. The study, commissioned by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, was conducted from 27 June to 10 July in the national capital to understand and evaluate the prevalence of the COVID-19 in the city. The National Centre for Disease Control has carried out the study in collaboration with the AAP-led Delhi government.

The results of the study show that on an average, across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 %, according to a release by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The study also indicates that a large number of infected persons in the national capital remain asymptomatic.

The report said even nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, “only 23.48% of the people are affected in Delhi” despite the city has several pockets of dense population. The report attributed it to the proactive measures taken by the governments in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to the report, steps like prompt lockdown, effective containment and surveillance measures, including contact tracing and tracking, as well as citizen’s compliance to COVID appropriate behaviours are the key reasons for this. The study was conducted in 11 districts of Delhi. Blood samples were collected from 21,387 individuals; then their sera were tested for IgG antibodies. It helps in assessing the presence of antibodies in the general population.

The report, however, warns that “a significant proportion of the population” of the city “is still vulnerable.” It further said that “the containment measures need to continue with the same rigour.”

“Non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoidance of crowded places etc. must be followed strictly,” it added.