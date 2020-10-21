COVID-19 in Delhi: Data shows hypertension, diabetes combo as most common co-morbid conditions

The data was collected for the period between the month of March and October.

Diabetes and hypertension have emerged as the two most common co-morbidities for the patients of Coronavirus, data released by the Delhi government in reply to a RTI query showed. One in five patients who succumbed to the deadly disease were also suffering from two co-morbidities namely- Diabetes mellitus and hypertension, the data showed, according to an Indian Express report.

The data was collected for the period between the month of March and October. Followed by Diabetes and hypertension, the third most prevalent disease which proved deadly in combination with Coronavirus was pneumonia. Contrary to the general understanding that Coronavirus is most lethal for those suffering from a serious comorbidity, about 45 percent of the patients who succumbed to the disease in the national capital were not suffering from any co-morbidity.

The total number of deaths in the city which were categorised as Covid-19 related between March 1 and September 30 was 5509. Of the total, about 1086 were of those patients who were suffering from both diabete mellitus and hypertension. The number of deaths of patients who were also suffering from pneumonia was 989. While 695 deaths were of patients who were only suffering from diabetes mellitus, the number of deaths of patients who were only the patients of hypertension was 678.

In tune with the trends seen world over, the Covid death data in the national capital also showed that more men died of Coronavirus in comparison to women. Out of the 5283 deaths for which data was available, about two thirds were male. Also conforming to the trend of more casualties in the higher age group, the highest number of deaths-2697- were recorded in patients between the age of 51 and 70.