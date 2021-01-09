COVID-19 in Delhi: 519 fresh cases, 12 deaths; positivity rate 0.65 pc

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,29,801.

Delhi recorded 519 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the third time the daily incidences count stood above the 500-mark in January, even as the positivity rate remained much below one per cent.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.29 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,666, they said.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8.

The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 3,683 from 3,779 the previous day, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in the pandemic situation here.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases, respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded.

These 519 new cases came out of the 80,275 tests conducted the previous day, including 45,079 RT-PCR tests and 35,196 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,29,801, while the recovery rate was over 97 per cent.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary took a meeting through video-conference on public health response to COVID-19 to review preparations for the vaccination, the bulletin said.

According to the Saturday bulletin, out of the total number of 12,166 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,709 are vacant.

It said that 70 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Friday was over 4.9 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 93 lakh.

The bulletin said that 6,15,452 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,951 on Thursday from 2,965 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 1,652 on Thursday from 1,807 the previous day.