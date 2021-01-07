COVID-19 in Delhi: 486 fresh cases, 19 deaths; positivity rate 0.63 pc

The total number of cases has climbed to 6,28,838, the bulletin said.

Delhi recorded 486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 new fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,644, they said.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day.

Delhi had recorded 654 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.

However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, 585 on January 1, 494 cases on January 2, 424 on January 3, 384 on January 4, and 442 cases on January 5.

These 486 new cases resulted from the 77,522 tests conducted the previous day, including 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

