COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 new cases, one death; positivity rate 0.26 pc

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on Saturday as well.

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection in the capital went up to 10,897.

On Thursday, 130 cases and two deaths were registered.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February.

On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on Saturday as well.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said, adding the infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,445, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

One fatality was registered on Friday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,897, it said.

Delhi recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in over nine months.

The national capital had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27,? that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidence count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

Also, on February 5 and February 7, the fatality counts were two on both days, same as on February 2.

These new 158 cases came out of the 60,836 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

The active cases tally on Friday stood at 1053, the same figure as the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 39,931 RT-PCR tests and 20,905 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.