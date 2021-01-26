  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 in Delhi: 157 fresh cases, positivity rate slips to 0.24 pc

January 26, 2021 6:04 PM

These 148 new cases resulted from the 48,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests,

Delhi recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fifth time the daily incidences’ count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.24 per cent.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,820 with seven new fatalities, the authorities said.

The active case tally on Tuesday dropped to 1,626 from 1,694 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On January 18, the city had recorded 161 cases, which was the lowest in nearly nine months then, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 cases on January 4; 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 cases on January 9; 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11; 386 on January 12; 357 on January 13 and 340 cases on January 14.

From January 15-25, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227; 266; 197; 185 and 148 respectively.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,34,229 in the national capital.

