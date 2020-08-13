COVID-19 impact: Soaring high! Khadi masks set to go global

The findings of the latest report published by Invest India on ‘Khadi Masks: Protecting Lives and Livelihoods during COVID-19 is a fine reference on the future of Khadi masks in India.

COVID-19 impact: As face masks are becoming mandatory, Khadi masks are here to stay! Not just that, Khadi cotton and silk masks are set to be exported to other countries as well.

Once known as the ‘fabric of freedom’, the Khadi, a part of India’s freedom struggle legacy, has undergone remarkable transitions into mainstream society, becoming not only a sustainable fashion statement but also a conscious attempt to promote khadi artisans and local weaves.

The very word ‘Khadi’ transports Indians back to an era where the fight for Independence included giving emphasis to locally made goods. Inevitably, springs to mind the timeless portrait of Mahatma Gandhi spinning the Charkha to send out a powerful statement of India’s self-reliance to the rest of the world. The manufacturing potential for Khadi masks in India resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India.

Khadi Masks: Promoting rural economy and local weavers

The findings of the latest report published by Invest India on ‘Khadi Masks: Protecting Lives and Livelihoods during COVID-19 is a fine reference on the future of Khadi masks in India.

In a timely response, to the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent requirement for safe and affordable face masks, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission showed the way forward. The emphasis on promoting a rural based economy of supporting local artisans and generating jobs for more than 6,000,000 workers is commendable.

Khadi masks: Benefits

Not only are khadi masks sustainable, eco-friendly and have great potential for the future, a crucial aspect is that it pertains to the livelihood of artisans across the country’s remotest parts. The fact that khadi masks are washable, reusable and bio-degradable add to the many reasons why it is sure to find large demand in the growing export market.

Khadi Mask Goes Global: KVIC supplied over 6 lakh masks during Lockdown; 8 lakh mask orders received so far. #IndiaFightsCorona @kvicindia @minmsme pic.twitter.com/3rZKvXG2pr — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 24, 2020

In fact, India’s export revenue from these masks can be pegged at anywhere between Rs 2000 crore and Rs 3000 crore, according to Prabhu Damodaran, convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).

The report showcases how spinning khadi on charkha make it a truly eco-friendly fabric, one with zero carbon footprint. Further, a metre of khadi fabric uses just three litres of water, whereas one metre of a fabric produced by mills requires around 55 litres of water.

Soaring global demand for khadi masks

With the soaring demand for organic and affordable face masks, khadi masks are set to go truly global. The Invest India report on Khadi masks cites that KVIC is mulling the possibility of exporting khadi silk and khadi cotton face masks to foreign countries such as the US, Dubai, Mauritius and other countries in Europe and the Middle East.