Covid-19 impact on mental health: Patients face insomnia, dementia, anxiety disorders, shows Lancet study

A research conducted at the University of Oxford has confirmed the fears that Covid-19 is taking a toll on the mental health of patients in addition to damaging their respiratory systems and causing mortality. The study which has now been published in the Lancet journal has found that 18 out of every 100 Covid-19 confirmed patients were diagnosed by a psychiatrist within the period between 14 to 90 days after they were diagnosed to be suffering from Coronavirus, the Indian Express reported. The sample of the study was 62,354 patients who were diagnosed with Coronavirus. Among the most common mental health problems suffered by the patients are insomnia, dementia and anxiety disorder. The study also found that the severity of dementia was harder in case of those patients who were aged above 65.

Under the Anxiety disorders, patients were suffering from Adjustment disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and panic disorder, the study has found. The study also looked at the question whether a person who was already suffering from one of the mental health problems for a year was more vulnerable to contracting Covid-19 and it found that those patients were at 65 per cent increased risk of contracting the disease.

In a similar effort to the Oxford University research, the UK based CoroNerve has decided to collect data with the help of various clinical reports to map neurological disorders in Coronavirus patients to eventually come out with a much larger database on the issue. Earlier, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) had also flagged the issue of inflammation in the brains of patients who died of Coronavirus. The BMJ had reported the finding on the basis of conducting autopsies of the Covid-19 victims, the Indian Express reported. Similar reports of the deadly virus taking a toll on the brain and mental health of the patients had emerged from China.