COVID-19: Immunity boosting milk-based beverage! Amul launches ‘Haldi doodh’ amid Coronavirus outbreak

Published: April 29, 2020 9:18:30 PM

The price is Rs 30 for 200 ml easy-open-end can of Amul Haldi Doodh.

Dairy major GCMMF, which markets its products under the Amul brand, on Wednesday launched a milk-based beverage product ‘haldi doodh’ (turmeric latte) to boost immunity, amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) posted a turnover of over Rs 38,000 crore last fiscal.

“Amul has launched an affordable and easily accessible immunity booster beverage – Amul Haldi Doodh. Haldi doodh or golden milk also called turmeric latte is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties,” the cooperative said in a statement.

The price is Rs 30 for 200 ml easy-open-end can.

Coronavirus India Latest Updates

“This product is being packed at state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in west and north India having a production capacity of 2,00,000 packs per day,” the cooperative said.

The GCMMF would launch more such natural and healthy drinks like ginger milk, tulsi milk etc.

Turmeric is a common spice used in a wide variety of dishes, and even known for its immunity boosting capability.

