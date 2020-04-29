COVID-19: Immunity boosting milk-based beverage! Amul launches ‘Haldi doodh’ amid Coronavirus outbreak

The GCMMF would launch more such natural and healthy drinks like ginger milk, tulsi milk etc.
Dairy major GCMMF, which markets its products under the Amul brand, on Wednesday launched a milk-based beverage product ‘haldi doodh’ (turmeric latte) to boost immunity, amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) posted a turnover of over Rs 38,000 crore last fiscal.
“Amul has launched an affordable and easily accessible immunity booster beverage – Amul Haldi Doodh. Haldi doodh or golden milk also called turmeric latte is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties,” the cooperative said in a statement.
The price is Rs 30 for 200 ml easy-open-end can.
“This product is being packed at state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in west and north India having a production capacity of 2,00,000 packs per day,” the cooperative said.
Turmeric is a common spice used in a wide variety of dishes, and even known for its immunity boosting capability.
