Covid -19 immunisation: From 10-day deadline to reaching doorsteps, how PCMC is ensuring full vaccination

Adult beneficiaries under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have got a final reminder to get themselves vaccinated within 10 days. The PCMC has set the deadlines the third wave sets in and after making repeated appeals to the people to get their first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Here’s how PCMC is reaching out to their people

PCMC data suggest as many as 2,07,300 citizens have not taken the second jab of Covishield vaccine after an 84-mandatory day gap and 14,100 citizens have not taken a second dose of Covaxin. Municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil informed through a Facebook live session that the industrial city has several people who have not even taken the first dose of vaccine.

Since January 16,2021, 30,13,300 citizens have taken the first dose and second dose of vaccine in the municipal area. While 16,56,600 took the first dose, 13,56,800 took the second dose. The PCMC Chief has warned citizens to not be lethargic or apathetic towards vaccination and that the Omicron variant of Covid is 30 times more contagious than the Delta variant.

Patil said that 82 per cent of those who currently are Covid positive have not taken a single dose of vaccine. With the rising cases of Covid, especially Omicron, it is important citizens stay vigilant and protect oneself by completing their Covid-19 vaccination.

Some medical staff still remains unvaccinated

Officials said some of the medical staff is yet to take a second dose of vaccination. The country started a vaccination drive last year with healthcare and frontline workers, but according to PCMC health department, 3600 medical staff have not yet taken their second doses. PCMC is trying to find out the exact reason behind the medical staff and front worker’s apathy towards the second dose.

Adequate stock

Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane informed they although earlier PCMC had to keep some centres shut due to unavailability of vaccines but now they are giving 20,000 doses to citizens every day. PCMC now has an adequate stock of vaccines and citizens should reach their nearest centre without any further delay.

PCMC’s future plan of action

PCMC has taken several steps to reach out to people to complete their vaccination and still if they are avoiding taking the jab then the officials will reach their doorstep to ensure 100 per cent vaccination on the city.