COVID-19: HP CM launches home isolation kits; says pandemic nothing less than war

Calling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “nothing less than a war”, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday launched home isolation kits for infected patients under home isolation.

Such kits contain ‘chawan prash’, ‘kaada’, protective masks, hand sanitisers, medicines, CM’s message, among others. These kits will be provided to COVID-19 patients under home isolation. Around 90 per cent of over 31,000 active cases in the state are in home isolation.

The chief minister also launched ‘Himachal COVID Care’ mobile application for helping in the speedy recovery of patients in home isolation.

An ‘E-Sanjeevani Specialist OPD’ mobile application was also introduced wherein as many as 70 specialists of AIIMS Bilaspur will provide advice to state residents through tele-medicine service.