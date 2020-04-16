COVID-19: How to practice social distancing? Kids show the way using bricks, PM Modi shares video

PM Modi is trying to inculcate the habit of social distancing in the large populace of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t let a single opportunity pass to convey the importance of social distancing to effectively tackle Covid-19. Be it his cabinet meeting where ministers were seen sitting at a distance or his latest address to the nation where he covered his mouth with a cotton cloth, PM Modi is trying to inculcate the habit of social distancing in the large populace of the country.

In his latest attempt to highlight India’s fight against COVID-19, PM Modi has shared a video of a group of children who can be seen explaining the transmission of the deadly virus in the community using a bunch of bricks. The act of these kids offers important lessons to secure ourselves from the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi wrote on his official twitter handle.

Set in a rural setting, a young boy is seen leading his friends and explaining to them how Coronavirus can spread to the whole community using some bricks. In contrast to the verbose and identical messages being shared on social media about varied precautions, the video grabs attention by its rawness and theatrical performance pulled off by the kids.

The leader of the pack acts as the teacher and the other kids dutifully obey and ask simple questions of their teacher. Their teacher doesn’t speak much and lets his actions speak. The succinct use of words and crisp editing further help the video convey its message more efficiently. The kids collect a group of bricks and place them in close vicinity to one another. With the fall of one brick, all the bricks start falling there is no distancing between the bricks.

The video has already broken the internet after PM Modi shared it. As we write, more and more people are watching the video. From all the responses and tweets, clearly the video has taken Twitter by storm as more and more responses continue to pour in.