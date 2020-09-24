Covid-19: Here’s what PM Modi told states about lockdowns

Seven states account for more than 63 per cent of the active Coronavirus cases in the country.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 57.32 lakh with seven states majorly contributing to the COVID-19 growth. In order to discuss the grave matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conference with chief ministers of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab. During the meeting, PM Modi has urged the states to take a critical assessment of short lockdowns, that is 1-2 days lockdowns that the states have been imposing over the months. According to a report by the IE, Modi said that states have to analyse how helpful these short lockdowns are and if they are making any impact on the economic activity. He said that now is the time to focus containing the COVID-19 transmission via micro containment zones.

Modi suggested that states should consider the issue seriously and build strategies that ensure “effective testing, treating and surveillance, and clear messaging.” It is to note that the seven states mentioned above account for more than 63 per cent of the active Coronavirus cases in the country. They also contribute to around 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases as well as 77 per cent to the total COVID-19 related deaths.

Discussing the importance of medical oxygen at times like these, the Prime Minister emphasized on the problems faced by Coronavirus infected patients due to lack of oxygen. According to the report, the states have been directed to take all the necessary measures that ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Recently, Maharashtra has made the headlines as the hospitals in the state witnessed lack of oxygen supplies. Some regions in the state faced difficulty in procurement of medical oxygen. As a result, the state government asked the suppliers to not send more than 20 per cent of cylinders outside Maharashtra. Due to this, supplies from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh were also impacted.

Meanwhile, Modi said that the states should conduct aggressive testing and contact tracing and focus on building infrastructure. For this, the government has taken a step that will allow the utilisation of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 50 per cent. The report said this will be used to improve COVID-19 infrastructure. Earlier, states could utilise up to 35 per cent from the SDRF. This will eventually give an impetus to increasing funds for states in order to fight Coronavirus.