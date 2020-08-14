COVID-19: Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for coronavirus

Health ministry media briefings are now addressed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with Agarwal also remaining present. (File image: ANI)

Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal, who addressed daily media briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country, has tested positive for coronavirus infection. A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal was the central government’s official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country throughout April and May.

“Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon,” the 48-year-old said in a tweet on Friday. Health ministry media briefings are now addressed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with Agarwal also remaining present.