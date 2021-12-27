  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Haryana reports two more Omicron cases; tally rises to 12

In view of the emergence of the Omicron cases, the Haryana government has already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from Saturday.

Written By PTI
Meanwhile, the state reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 61 in Gurugram alone, the bulletin said. (File/Reuters)
Meanwhile, the state reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 61 in Gurugram alone, the bulletin said. (File/Reuters)

Haryana reported two more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, pushing the tally of such cases to 12 in the state, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.

In view of the emergence of the Omicron cases, the Haryana government has already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from Saturday.

It has also said people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

Meanwhile, the state reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 61 in Gurugram alone, the bulletin said.

However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count rose to 7,72,718 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062.

Among other districts, Faridabad and Ambala reported eight and three fresh cases respectively.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 536, while 7,62,097 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
Next Story
COVID-19: Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrationsUK daily infection numbers reached a new high of 122,186 on Friday, but there were no figures over the long Christmas weekend. (File/Reuters)