Covid-19: Gurgaon administration kicks off mega vaccination drive with camps in market areas

The Gurgaon administration has set up camps in three market areas in an effort to increase Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the district. The camps have come up near Galleria market, near Hanuman Mandir in Sadar Bazaar, and Fawara Chowk bus stand.

These camps will be functional between 4 pm and 8 pm. A district administration official said the market area camps would have 200 slots for the Covishield vaccine.

The Gurgaon health department administered 62,426 vaccine doses on Monday as part of its mega drive. The health department aims to administer around 1.45 lakh vaccine doses across 250 sites during the drive, which will end on September 17.

Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav told The Indian Express the decision to set up the camps at the market places was taken to increase coverage. Both doses of the vaccine will be administered at these camps.

Yadav added that they aimed to vaccinate 1.45 lakh people through this drive.

He also said the primary focus was to increase coverage of the second dose among eligible people, especially those who had taken the first dose during an earlier drive in June. People can register for vaccine slots online or walk in to a centre for on-spot registration.

According to health department data, Gurgaon has administered over 26 lakh vaccine doses. It is also the first Haryana district to have 100 per cent first-dose coverage.

According to a health department official, Gurgaon had exceeded the 100 per cent vaccination rate for the first dose, and attributed the excess to the district’s migratory population.

Earlier this month, the health department’s additional chief secretary Rajeev Arora said after a review meeting with district health officials that it was targeting 100 per cent first-dose vaccination and an increase in second dose coverage for the eligible population by the end of September.