Covid-19: Gujarat records 1,009 cases; deaths cross 2,500

Gujarat reported 1,009 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 64,684, while the death toll crossed the 2,500-mark, the state health department said. With 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the lat 24 hours, statewide fatalities rose to 2,509, it said.

The number of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 47,561 with 974 more patients getting discharged from various

hospitals, the department said in a release. There are now 14,614 active cases, with 83 patients among them put on ventilator, it said.

The state conducted 19,769 tests in the last 24 hours at a rate of 304.13 tests per day per million. A total 8,34,104 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far, the department said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 64,684, new cases 1,009, deaths 2,509, discharged 47,561, active cases 14,614, people tested so far 8,34,104.