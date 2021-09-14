  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Gujarat govt extends night curfew in eight cities till September 25

By: |
September 14, 2021 4:52 PM

The curfew is currently in place from 11 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar.

Gujarat night curfewGujarat had reported only 12 new COVID-19 cases and zero casualties on Monday. (File)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew, which is in place in eight cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, till September 25.

The curfew is currently in place from 11 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar.

Related News

After reviewing the present situation, the state government has decided to extend the night curfew till September 25, a government release stated.

All other restrictions imposed in the last order issued on July 29 will remain in place till September 25, including permitting eateries to function till 10 pm and capping of the attendance at public functions to 400.

The previous order had also allowed Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in public places with the height of idols kept at a maximum of nine feet.

Gujarat had reported only 12 new COVID-19 cases and zero casualties on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Gujarat govt extends night curfew in eight cities till September 25
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1More than 72.77 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt
2Mumbai records 305 dengue cases so far this year; 85 in September
3Research indicates face masks do not up body temperature during exercise in the heat