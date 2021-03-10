Covid-19 guidelines for Mahashivratri celebration: No crowding allowed in temples in Maharashtra; details

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, not more than 50 persons should be present in a temple at a time during the Mahashivratri celebration on Thursday, the Maharashtra government has said.
The government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the celebration of the festival.
People should not crowd temples and instead offer prayers at home, the guidelines said.
Temple management should ensure that the premises are disinfected and COVID-19 safety protocol, including social distancing and use of masks is followed, the government said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.