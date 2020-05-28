COVID-19: Great move! India begins drug hackathon to find a cure against Coronavirus

The agencies have started the hackathon with an objective to provide reliable information to students on how to do computational drug discovery against the Coronavirus disease.

Wow, India battles COVID-19 on war footing with a drug hackathon! Battling with the coronavirus pandemic and the situations where all major cities of the nation are on verge of being overwhelmed by the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Council of Scientific Research (CSIR) come up with a unique and interesting idea. The agencies have started a drug discovery hackathon where students will be trained to discover medicine that can cure the Coronavirus infections.

The agencies have started the hackathon with an objective to provide reliable information to students on how to do computational drug discovery against the Coronavirus disease.

“AICTE and CSIR have embarked on a drug discovery hackathon. This is a high-end hackathon where students are trained with information on how to do computational drug discovery,” Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to Government of India, Prof K. Vijay Raghavan stated.

He also appraised the country’s preparedness and capabilities in producing a vaccine against the Coronavirus infection. He said that the country’s vaccine manufacturing capability is top-class and there are as many as 30 groups that include big industry, startups, and academics involved in the country’s race against time to produce a vaccine that would work against the Coronavirus.

The number of Coronavirus has been surging at a rapid rate in the last few days. However, the mortality rate in the country is relatively lower as compared to other countries that have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. The rising rate of Coronavirus cases in the country has forced the state governments and the central government to prolong the lockdown which was first imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.