COVID-19 graph in Assam starts flattening: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the COVID-19 curve in the state has started flattening with constant fall in the positivity rate of coronavirus cases.

The positivity ratio has come down to 5.8 per cent on October 4 from a high of 9 per cent in September, he said.

“There had been a constant decline in the positivity rate last week and it reached a low of 1.8 per cent on Monday,” Sarma said, adding that the absolute number of new cases has also been falling, while the recovery ratio is currently at over 85 per cent.

“These were important developments during the last 15 days and we can claim that the flattening of the COVID graph has started.

“We continue to remain vigilant and careful for a few more days. If this trend continues, we will be sure to win the fight against the virus,” he said.

The positivity rate refers to the percentage of samples testing coronavirus positive from the total number of samples.

The state has conducted more than 40 lakh tests including six lakh in Guwahati, so far, he said.

“This is high performance for Assam in comparison to the bigger states. Our standard goal is to conduct 30,000 tests per day and we will have to continue with this even if the graph has started flattening,” Sarma said.

At least 1,521 new cases took the COVID-19 tally in Assam to 1,95,304 on Monday.

The state had reported its lowest coronavirus figures in four months – 396 fresh cases and five deaths on October 11 when only 11,376 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The state has recorded 826 COVID-19 fatalities so far, while over 1,000 coronavirus patients died due to other reasons, he said.

“The fatality ratio is still less than one per cent and we consider it as modest, Sarma said. Assam currently has 28,439 active cases, while 1,66,036 people have recovered from the disease.

The minister also urged people to follow the health safety norms in public places to contain the spread of the infection.

“We hope that people will follow the protocols strictly and there should not be any post-puja spike in the number of cases.”