Covid-19: Govt slams international media reports of ‘vaccination fraud’ as misleading

The Centre has dismissed reports alleging Covid-19 ‘vaccination fraud’ in the country following reports in the international media. In a clarification issued on Thursday, the government said not only were the reports misleading but ill-informed and without basis.

Some international media reports have suggested a ‘vaccination fraud’ in India, claiming that people were being registered as double vaccinated without receiving both doses. The reports also alleged that India was manipulating its vaccination figures.

UK-based Guardian, in a report on Wednesday, said the country’s health and frontline had alleged that the numbers were being manipulated due to pressure to meet government targets. The frontline workers described to the newspaper that second doses for people who did not attend appointments were being falsely registered by using records from their first dose and bypassing the code sent to their mobiles.

Following these developments, the Centre clarified that such reports were misleading and ill-informed. It even said the authors were not aware that the health workers themselves entered vaccination data in the CoWIN system.

The Centre went on to add that India’s vaccination drive was supported by a strong technology backup provided by the CoWIN digital platform, which recorded all the Covid-19 vaccinations.

“Co-WIN system is an inclusive platform or system and has been designed to keep the limitations and challenges of mobile and internet availability across the country,” the Centre said in a statement, accessed by Asian News International.

“The features and flexibility, to ensure that every eligible individual has the access to vaccination, regardless of any physical, digital or socioeconomic barriers to access, have been incorporated in Co-WIN.”

Rejecting the allegations of vaccination fraud in health infrastructure, the Centre said these features had been incorporated to prevent fraudulent and wrong data entry.

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage had passed 168.40 crore. Over 50 lakh doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.