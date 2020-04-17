COVID-19: Govt lifts curbs on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol

“…The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)…are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export,” it said.

The government on Friday removed restrictions on exports of formulations made from Paracetamol amid outbreak of Covid-19. However, restrictions on exports of Paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue on, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

“…The formulations made from Paracetamol (including fixed-dose combinations)…are made free for export with immediate effect. However, Paracetamol APIs will remain restricted for export,” it said. The government on March 3 had put export restrictions on 26 pharma ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol.