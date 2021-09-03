Covid-19: Govt advises against mass gatherings during festive season

The risk of mutation will remain for a long time, he warned. He urged people to celebrate festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratri and Eid at home and limit unnecessary visits to crowded areas.

The Union health ministry has advised against any mass gatherings during the festive season.

“Full vaccination should be a prerequisite if it is absolutely essential to have a gathering of some people,” Balram Bhargava, director general of Indian Council of Medical Research, said. There are still 39 districts with more than 10% positivity and 38 districts with case positivity between 5-10%.

V K Paul, member, health, Niti Aayog, said the X factor is the behaviour of the virus, which could mutate, and there is no way to control it or form a strategy to deal with it. The risk of mutation will remain for a long time, he warned. He urged people to celebrate festivals like Ganeshotsav, Navratri and Eid at home and limit unnecessary visits to crowded areas.

The country reported 47,092 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. This is the highest daily figure in the last two months, with a daily positivity rate of 2.62% and a weekly positivity rate of 2.58%. The total active caseload is at 3,89,583. Kerala accounted for 59% of the cases, followed by Maharashtra at 14.02%.

The country has administered 66 crore vaccine doses, with 54% of the total adult population having received their first dose and 16.6% the second dose. Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Dadra Nagar Haveli have achieved 100% administration of the first dose.