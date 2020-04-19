Covid-19: Government aware of challenge from asymptomatic patients, says Health Ministry

Aggarwal also advised that asymptomatic patients due to contact-history must put themselves under home-quarantine (File Image: ANI)

The Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing to inform about country’s preparedness against the Covid-19 infection said on Sunday that the government is aware of the challenge asymptomatic patients present. However, the joint secretary of Health Ministry Luv Aggarwal added that the asymptomatic Covid-19 infected people account for very less in comparison to available global data.

“Asymptomatic patients testing positive is not a very big percentage, that is what the historical data across the world has shown us. What is important to us is to be aware of this challenge,” Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal said while speaking during the regular media briefing.

He said that the key to passing this test of tackling the patients who don’t show any signs or symptoms but are at high risk from Coronavirus is proper monitoring and care. “We need to make sure that even asymptomatic patients if they are at high-risk, are monitored and taken care of and coordinated with,” Aggarwal added in his press briefing.

Adding on his suggestion to address the issue of asymptomatic patients, Aggarwal also advised that asymptomatic patients due to contact-history must put themselves under home-quarantine, while, those who are at high-risk must go to quarantine facilities for proper monitoring and coordinated care under the supervision of doctors. The Health Ministry has clarified that there will no leeway from restrictions of lockdown for the people in containment zones and the state governments are empowered to impose stricter restrictions if they feel the need.

India has reported 1334 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while the number of fatalities has increased by 27. With this, the death toll in India due to the Coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 500 mark while the total number of infected cases reported as of now stands at 15,712.