COVID-19: Good step! Karnataka readies Health register for senior citizens, people with underlying diseases; details

COVID-19: Noteworthy initiative by Karnataka government to track and identify people at high risk of contracting COVID-19! There are a certain group of people that are worst affected by the Coronavirus infections across the country. How can state governments identify them in advance? In order to profile people at greater risk from the Covid-19, the Karnataka government has launched a health register for the senior citizens in the state. As per a report in IE, the state government has brought in the idea of health register to identify people above 60 years of age and with underlying diseases such as heart ailments, high blood pressure, and diabetes, along with pregnant women in each household, and people with fever, respiratory difficulties, cough and cold.

The state government has started gathering data across the election booths in the state. Officials are surveying each house based on the state’s voter list to collect data on the number of elderly persons living in each house in a particular election booth. IE quoted an official conducting the exercise saying the move has been taken to monitor the people who are at high risk from the Covid-19 infection. The move by the state government seems essential as an audit of 17 of the 31 people who have succumbed to the Coronavirus has clearly shown the magnitude of risk the Coronavirus poses to the people aged more than 60 years and with comorbidities.

The State’s Health Department, until now, has performed risk assessment surveys of areas with Covid-19 patients incase of merging cases in a particular area.

Karnataka has seen the biggest spike until now in the number of Coronavirus cases emerging in a day. As many as 63 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours, out of which 4 are from Bengaluru. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped to 925 including 433 cured people and 31 deaths.

According to several local reports, the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases is being seen as a result of easing the lockdown in areas that are green and orange zones, where people from neighboring states are being allowed to return. For those who are returning from other countries, local reports indicate that the state has made it mandatory for them to undergo 14 days quarantine as well as COVID-19 swab tests.