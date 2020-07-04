COVID-19: Girlfriend of US President Donald Trump’s oldest son contracts virus

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump's reelection.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.
Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, says Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure.
He says she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Gor says Guilfoyle is doing well and canceling her public events.
Gor says Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also canceling his public events.
The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for Trump’s reelection.
Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.