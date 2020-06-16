Covid-19: Full lockdown in Chennai, three districts from June 19 to 30

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally crossed 44,000 with 1,974 new cases being reported.

In a bid to contain the alarmingly increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Chennai and the three neighbouring districts will be brought under a complete lockdown from June 19 to 30.

Besides Chennai, lockdown has been announced in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts of Tamil Nadu, where high number of cases are being reported, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said after chairing the cabinet meeting.

The 12-day lockdown will be sans the present relaxations and a full scale shutdown on two Sundays. During the lockdown, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions.

The state cabinet has taken into account the medical expert committee recommendation that the government should tighten certain lockdown relaxations given in Chennai and the three districts.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally crossed 44,000 with 1,974 new cases being reported. Of the total cases, 1,415 were from Chennai while 1,138 were discharged with state registering 38 new Covid-19 deaths.

The state government said that offices and industrial activities are allowed with restrictions and conditions. Workers who are staying close to factories and offices will be allowed to work. The management should ensure every worker should go through RTPCR once in a day. For continuous process industries and industries manufacturing essential commodities, no such restrictions were listed, however, the government advised the management to follow all the safety measures.

It said that exemptions have been given for hospitals, labs and pharmacies. Construction activities are allowed with onsite stay for workers. State and Central government offices can work with 33% staff while banks are allowed with 33% staff only on June 29 and 30. The state government said taxis, autos and private transport will not be allowed except for emergencies.

On June 21 and 28, the Sundays, no activity except milk, medical and emergencies would be allowed. Shop selling vegetables, fruits, groceries and petrol bunks are allowed to operate from 6 am to 4 pm. Residents are allowed to buy essential supplies only in a 2-km radius. Takeaways at restaurants are allowed from 6 am to 8 pm, while government-run Amma canteens will remain open, it added.