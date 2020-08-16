Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan under treatment for Covid passes away

PTI quoted his younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan as saying that he had been suffering from COVID-19.
Former India cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passed away due to COVID-19-related complications on Sunday.
As per reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in Gurugram.
More details awaited.
