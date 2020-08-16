  • MORE MARKET STATS

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan under treatment for Covid passes away

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 5:56 PM

PTI quoted his younger brother Pushpendra Chauhan as saying that he had been suffering from COVID-19.

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chouhan.

Former India cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan passed away due to COVID-19-related complications on Sunday.

As per reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in Gurugram.

More details awaited.

 

