COVID-19 fatality rate in India among lowest in the world, says Union Health Ministry; details

Coronavirus deaths: India is one of the countries to have the lowest Coronavirus death rates across the world, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health Family and Welfare while addressing a press conference. In a country where there are more than 1.45 lakh confirmed cases, 60,490 have been cured or discharged from hospitals while 4,167 have died because of it. Lav Aggarwal revealing these statistics said that the recovery rate is continuously improving and right now it is at 41.61 per cent while death rate is on a lower side at 2.87 per cent. Maharashtra is the only state in India where more than 1,000 deaths have been reported.

After a stringent lockdown and strict protocol following it, the country is focusing to ramp up its testing and treatment capacity. From a few thousands in the beginning, India is now testing up to 1.1 lakh samples in a day, Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) mentioned in the press conference.

With rigorous testing more cases are coming into light. On May 23, India reported its highest jump of Coronavirus positive cases in a single day to 6,767 cases and the total number of cases has risen significantly in the last 4 days. This, despite having a low death rate, has put India into the list of 10 countries worst hit by COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, treatment with various medicines along with some cases of plasma therapy and ayurvedic treatment are being practised. Dr Bhargava said that for COVID-19 a lot of drugs are being repurposed to see which drug can have a maximum impact on SARS-CoV-2. Subsequently, HCQ drug was used and recommended for healthcare workers for some of its antiviral properties. Dosing HCQ under strict medical supervision, frontline workers have not been denied the drug despite some mild side-effects which ICMR believes can be prevented when taking the medicine with food. Apart from this, no particular cure has surfaced to completely treat the novel Coronavirus.