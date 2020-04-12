COVID-19: Fall in rise of cases! Centre plans to increase daily testing capacity to 1 lakh; details

Till March 20, the Centre had conducted a total of 15,000 tests, with the daily capacity of 1,200 tests in 75 labs. (Representational image)

Coronavirus in India: As there is a fall in the rising number of cases across several states, the Centre is planning to increase the number of daily tests from 15,000 at present to 1 lakh by May 31, a report in IE has stated. The aim was shared with states and Union Territories in the video conference meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the report added. The report further stated that the Centre plans on having 300 testing labs in place by April 30. A presentation by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, given at the video conference, showed that while India had only one testing lab as of January 31, this number increased to 220 till April 10, the IE report stated.

The ministry presentation, according to the report, also pointed out that the compound growth rate (CGR), which is calculated over the last five days, has declined in several states. The report cited the example of Rajasthan, where despite an increase in the number of cases, the CGR reduced from 33.6% on March 20 to 21% as on April 10. In Telangana also, the CGR in the same period fell to 24.5% from 41.5%, the report stated, while in Kerala, the CGR fell from 4.9% to 3.9%.

However, on the other hand, states and UTs like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have shown an increase in the CGR, the report stated. During the same period, the CGR in Punjab went up from 14.9% to 20.2%, while that in Uttar Pradesh increased to 19.9% from 12.1% and J&K reported an increase from 14.9% to 19.7%.

The IE report further stated that the ministry data showed that till March 20, the Centre had conducted a total of 15,000 tests, with the daily capacity of 1,200 tests in 75 labs. The figure of total number of tests increased to 77,000 tests by April 2, with the capacity having been expanded to 7,800 daily tests in 190 labs. The daily amount of tests being conducted now stands at 15,000 and till April 10, 1.6 lakh tests had been conducted, the report added.