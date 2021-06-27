COVID-19: Everything pregnant women should know before getting coronavirus vaccine

Before vaccination, pregnant women need to be fully informed regarding the long-term adverse reactions.

In the latest statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the government has notified pregnant women in India can take vaccination against the novel Coronavirus. Prior to this, the government had said all pregnant women and those who are uncertain about pregnancy should not take the Covid-19 vaccine as pregnant women were not part of clinical trials conducted for the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

However, on May 28, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended that pregnant women should receive vaccination because they are at a higher risk and there is more benefit than risk. But this needs to be administered according to safety precautions.

Before vaccination, pregnant women need to be fully informed regarding the long-term adverse reactions. To be sure, the safety of the vaccine for fetuses/ children has not been established yet. After receiving the jab, women need to stay within the vaccination facility for 30 minutes as per the observation rule post-vaccination. Also, the government highlighted that the Coronavirus vaccine can be given any time during pregnancy.

Citing Dr Nupur Gupta, director, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, a report by The Indian Express said that pregnant women need to get vaccination only after consulting their gynaecologist.

Gupta said that after a massive surge in cases during the second wave, the nod to vaccinate pregnant women was given. The vaccination will be given after discussing all pros and cons along with an emergency approval. An informed consent form will be signed before vaccination.

The doctor added that trials for vaccines among pregnant women have still not been initiated. But still vaccinating remains the best chance as 5 per cent of Indian population account for pregnant women. Women are given a choice and it is advised that they get themselves vaccinated.