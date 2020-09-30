COVID-19: Elon Musk says he, family won’t take Coronavirus vaccine; here’s why

It was amid the Coronavirus pandemic that SpaceX scripted history.

Coronavirus vaccine: Serial entrepreneur and multi-billionaire Elon Musk has said that he, along with his family, would not be taking vaccine for coronavirus even if it becomes available. In a The New York Times podcast, Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink, said that he was not at risk, and nor was his family. Ever since the pandemic struck, Musk has been vocally critical of measures to tackle the spread of the virus, including the lockdown that was imposed in most countries worldwide, including the US. He believes that such measures were over reactions.

Musk added that the pandemic did not obstruct the working of his space technology company SpaceX for even a day. The billlionaire said that the company had the clearance, because they were working for national security. He further said that his company, during the pandemic, sent astronauts to space and brought them back.

It was amid the Coronavirus pandemic that SpaceX scripted history. In May this year, SpaceX became the first private company to ferry astronauts into space, carrying two NASA astronauts.

World Bank’s vaccine financing plan

Meanwhile, the World Bank is actively looking to come up with a financing plan worth $12 billion, to help poor nations get access to vaccines once they are available. A report by Reuters stated the World Bank was aiming to change the pandemic’s course for low- and middle-income countries. World Bank President David Malpass said that this would also be a signal for manufacturers to know that poorer countries would have the finance and there would be demand for the vaccine, whenever one is developed.

On the other hand, developed nations like the US and the UK have pre-booked under-development vaccine supplies by spending billions.

WHO’s initiative to ensure equitable access to all is also yet to take off properly for want of funds.

At present, there are 191 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical trial stages, of which 40 fall in the latter. Moreover, 10 candidates are in phase III of human trials, which is the final stage. In India, eight vaccine candidates are under development, with two having entered phase II of trials.