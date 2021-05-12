COVID-19: DU’s Hansraj College sets up RT-PCR testing centre on premises

The principal had also sought the setting up of a vaccination centre at the college

Delhi University’s Hansraj College on Wednesday opened an RT-PCR testing centre on its premises, principal Rama Sharma said. “The lab is approved by the ICMR AND NABL. It has been set up by the college in collaboration with JITM Skills Pvt Ltd. The testing centre will be open for everyone,” Sharma told PTI.

On May 9, Sharma had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other authorities offering the college hostel to set up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients. The principal had also sought the setting up of a vaccination centre at the college for administering Covishield vaccine to university staffers.

“Delhi University’s Health Centre in Shivaji College is administering Covaxin so we thought we could get Covishield administered on the campus. But even if we are given both Covishield and Covaxin, we will be happy,” she said. Around 8 to 10 staffers of the college had tested COVID-19 positive but have recovered, she said.

“Hansraj College, University of Delhi has always come forward and stood by the country whenever the need has arisen. Hansraj College has a hostel that caters to 200 residents. We are ready to offer the space with your support that can be converted into 100 ICU facility as the Covid patients are not getting hospital beds and that is causing anxiety,” she had said in the letter.