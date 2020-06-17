COVID-19: Dubai registers rise in recovery rate, decline in identified cases

Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, said there were a number of hospitals in the city that do not have any COVID-19 cases. (File photo: Reuters)

Precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus and concerted efforts by the public and the private sector as well as the community have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus, the city’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre has said.

The sustained implementation of precautionary measures and the continued commitment of the public to observing preventive guidelines in the days ahead are critical to fully contain the COVID-19 crisis, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said Dubai’s progress is borne out by the rise in the recovery rate and a decline in the number of identified cases and people with COVID-19 symptoms visiting hospitals in the last few weeks.

Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, said there were a number of hospitals in the city that do not have any COVID-19 cases.

Most government and private hospitals in the Emirate have resumed their diagnostic and treatment services, and their capacity is not under pressure due to COVID-19 cases, he said.

He attributed the progress to a strong strategic plan to combat the outbreak and the cooperation of all stakeholders in implementing the plan.

“All task forces worked closely within a carefully designed framework,” Sharif said. Daily meetings were held to monitor progress and respond quickly to developments, he added.

He said an analysis of indicators in the last three months showed a significant decline in cases. The rate of infections in the last three weeks has fallen considerably while the rate of recoveries has increased. The number of cases requiring hospitalisation also saw a decline, Sharif said.

The awareness and the commitment shown by citizens in adhering to health guidelines and precautionary measures contributed significantly to the progress, he said.

He stressed on the need to continue following the guidelines issued by local and federal authorities, and adhering to preventive measures such as physical distancing and use of sanitisers.

Sharif also said the easing of movement restrictions in the Emirate and the reopening of economic activities were smoothly implemented due to the cooperation of all members of the community.